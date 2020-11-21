KATHIE’s KORNER — Kathie God is bigger, better and stronger

As I read and study His glorious, profound, heart Scriptures, I recognize and love the adjectives (sorry, I’m a “grammar cop and student”).

Every time He gives us a promise, or exhortation, it’s always: more, bigger, better, stronger, powerful and happier.

“Happy (blessed, fortunate, enviable) is the man who finds skillful and Godly Wisdom … and understanding.” — Proverbs 3:13 Amplified Bible

“Now to Him Who by the action of His power that is at work within us is able to carry out His purpose and do super abundantly, far over and above all that we dare ask or think …” — Ephesians 3:20 Amplified Bible

As you can see, just these two words are all throughout the Bible to elaborate on meanings for us to understand and incorporate into our daily lives, HOPEFULLY!

Philippians 4 Amplified Bible: After reminding us to rejoice in Him, pray and not be anxious and finally WHAT to be thinking. He explains Peace, once again: “… peace which transcends (passes) all understanding, shall garrison and mount guard over your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

2 Peter 1: “May His peace be multiplied to you in full, personal, precise and correct knowledge of God.”

Peace definition in 2 Peter 1: Perfect well-being, all necessary good, spiritual prosperity and freedom from fears, agitating passions and moral conflicts.

So, I encourage you to read all the words, carefully, and think about their meanings or even look them up.

We are ever reminded to seek the KNOWLEDGE OF GOD for understanding wisdom, peace and joy, which God gives us liberally and no man or situation can take away unless we let go.

These are NOT elusive things, very Godly and tangible. He says in James 1 to simply ask for more wisdom if you feel you lack it in any area, wow!

Happy Holidays, let Peace rule.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.