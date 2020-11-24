Doris “Dodie” Sparks, 74 of Port Neches, TX passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Medical Center Port Arthur, TX.

She was born on October 12, 1946 to Dalton and Dorothy VanSlyke.

She was a graduate of Bridge City High School.

Dodie was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church.

Dodie retired from Port Neches US Postal Service after 10 years.

Dodie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a faithful God loving Christian lady with a heart of gold and loved by many.

Services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, viewing at 12, service at 1, at Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Nederland.

Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

Dodie was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, her husband of 43 years, Don Jerry Sparks, married March 26, 1965.

She is survived by her son Eddie Ray Sparks Sr. and wife Lee Ann of Groves, TX, daughters Dana Lynn Degeyter and husband David of Groves TX, Michelle Renee Reid and husband Randy of Mt. Belvieu, TX, grandchildren Rylan Nicholas, Chloe Madison and Grayson Quinn Reid, Eddie Ray and Aislinn Sparks, Dylan Rankin great grandchildren Emmett Scott Sparks as well as several other honorary children and grandchildren.

Sister, Dee Crosthwaite of Dallas TX, brothers Ervin and wife Arlene VanSlyke of Houston TX, Gerald and wife Roberta VanSlyke of Louisiana Brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Dave and Diana Bowman of Celina TX, Richard and Cheryl Landry of Port Neches, TX, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Pall Bearers: Eddie Sparks Jr., David Goebel, and Ryan Goebel, Caleb Ogle, Miles Hammer, Braun Foster. Honorary Pall Bearers: Rylan Nicholas Reid, Grayson Quinn Reid, Dylan Joseph Rankin, Blaine Goebel.