DEATH NOTICES: NOV. 25, 2020
Obie Laverne Echols, MD, 96, of Port Neches, Texas died November 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
Syble Jeter Wiley, 93, of Port Arthur, Texas formerly of Port Neches, Texas, died November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
JoAnn Bledsoe, 91, of Groves, Texas died Friday, November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.
Kirby Paul Vincent, Jr., 62, of Beaumont, died November 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Mason L. Moore
Mason L. Moore, 82, of Port Neches, Texas passed away November 21, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1938... read more