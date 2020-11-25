Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22

James Rathjen, 30, warrant other agency

Aaron Kavanaugh, 41, warrant other agency, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance

Jordan Patrizi, 36, warrant other agency

Natalia Insua, 19, warrant other agency, Nederland warrants

Hunter Woolls, 26, assault causes bodily injury – family violence

Jesse Mendoza, 36, warrant other agency

Antonio Carrillo, 41, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:

Nov. 16

A report about leaving the scene of accident near Nederland Avenue and North Twin City Highway.

A report about leaving the scene of an accident near Twin City Highway and Boston.

Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Nov. 17

Complainant reported burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

Complainant reported of assault offensive touch — family violence in the 500 block of North 15th Street.

Arrest on another agency’s warrant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention it the 400 block of South 4½ Street.

Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 18

Subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 900 block of North 27th Street.

Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 19

Complainant reported deadly conduct in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported striking fixture in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Complainant reported a theft in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.

Complainant reported an assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2300 block of Elgin.

Complainant reported harassment near Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

Nov. 20

No reports.

Nov. 21

Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of South 28th Street.

Complainant reported unlawful installation of tracking device in the 1800 block of Detroit.

Complainant reported criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience in the 600 block of North 34th Street.

Found property in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 22