Dorine “Ida” Elwin Denzlinger was born on February 24, 1927 in Jonesville, Roatan, Bay Islands of Honduras.

Her parents were Frank and Elizabeth Bennett Elwin.

Ida was the 10th of 12 children and she was the youngest daughter.

Ida immigrated to the United States on May 5, 1958.

She arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana where she lived with her sister, Vida Elwin McNab.

While living in New Orleans, she met and married Donald J. “Dickie” Denzlinger, a young widower who had three young sons: Mike, George and Andy.

Dickie and Ida married on January 13, 1962 and made their home in Port Arthur, Texas.

In the course of time two more children, Joey and Rachel, were added to the family.

Ida is survived by her stepson, Andy Denzlinger, of Brookeland, Texas, her son, Joey, of Groves, Texas, and her daughter, Rachel Denzlinger Fowler and husband, Jeff, of Kingwood, Texas.

Ida leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law, Polly Denzlinger Smith of Port Neches, Texas and Ema Thompson Elwin, of Jonesville, Roatan and a host of many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at Park Central Church of Christ in Port Arthur, Texas, on November, 28, 2020 at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Board of Missions or the Park Central Church of Christ.