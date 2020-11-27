Ronald Ray Romero Sr., 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away on November 26, 2020 at his residence.

Ronald was born on September 23, 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Anniex Marie and Aulvis “Babe” August Romero.

He has lived in Liberty, Texas since 1997, prior he had lived in Baytown.

He owned and operated Roadside Framer’s Market in the Southeast Texas for many years, being known as the Produce King.

Ronald loving in life was selling produce and playing pool, he was one of the best.

Ronald was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Dolores Romero and his second wife, Wilma K. Romero.

Ronald is survived by his children, Raymond Romero and wife, Marla, Russell Romero and Shannon, Rachel Yohey and husband, James, Rhonda Faulk and husband, Marc, Ronald Romero II and Michelle, Marjorie “Babe” Romero, his grandchildren, Zachary, Alan, Kyle, Miranda, Joshua, Christopher, Amanda, Tanya, Randon, Taylor, Travis, Robin, Ryan, Jacob, Trinity, Skyler, and Tyler.

He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Ann Shinn, Rose Marie Gaspard, Gina Gail Clenney, his great grandchildren, Kadence, Keira, Camron, Addison, Emmalynn, Brooklynn, Zachery, Russell, Emma Byrant and Scarlett.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.