Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Sign-up has begun to receive a free Christmas meal courtesy of the City of Port Arthur through Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway.

The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at a location to be announced at a later date.

Shine On Humanity, described by the city as a nonprofit international disaster relief organization out of Houston, is partnering with Bartie “to bless families with a turkey and related condiments for a delicious Christmas meal.”

Due to meal baskets limited to 200, citizens are asked to sign up at shineonhumanity.org.

Once an individual signs up, a follow-up confirmation email will be sent confirming a pickup number and pickup time.

“Thank you Shine On Humanity for helping make a brighter Christmas for our citizens,” a release from the city said.