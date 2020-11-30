Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Beaumont Police responded to 1280 Saxe in reference to a shooting victim late Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male near an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, then to a Houston hospital for additional treatment.

At of Monday morning, Beaumont police said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Special Crimes detectives are asking anyone with information surrounding this shooting to come forward. Also, anyone in the area who may have video cameras is asked to check footage from 11 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

Anyone with potentially helpful video footage or information about this crime is asked to call 409-880-3840.

You can also make anonymous tips using Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477) or downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart device. All tips are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.