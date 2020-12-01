Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Paris Maas, 27, assault offense touch-family violence

Kalon Garlington, 42, warrant other agency

Eric Champs, 27, failure to identify/Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

James Rathjen, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Brian Papania, 38, warrant other agency

Theile Franklin, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue G.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 800 block of South Third Street.

Nov. 24

Theft-mail was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for failure to identify, Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

Nov. 25

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 26

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

Nov. 27

Assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Boston.

Nov. 28

Continuous sexual abuse of a child was reported in the 800 block of South 3½ Street.

Theft was reported in the 2828 block of FM 365.

Nov. 29