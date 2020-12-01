Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on SH 73, just east of Mile Marker 750, involving a school bus.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2019 Hamshire-Fannett ISD school bus was stopped, facing east allowing a passenger to board when a 2017 Ford pickup towing a trailer failed to control speed and struck the bus from behind.

The driver of the school bus is identified as 58-year-old Simone Blanchard from Beaumont. Blanchard was not injured.

The driver of the Ford is identified as 34-year-old Marcos Chavez from Winnie. Chavez was not injured during the crash.

Seventeen students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.