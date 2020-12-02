Spindletop Center reopens newly renovated Hope Center

BEAUMONT — Spindletop’s Hope Center, closed due to flood damage during Tropical Storm Imelda, reopened this week.

After being closed for over a year, Hope Center reopened Monday with fresh paint, new flooring and new furniture.

“Being able to reopen is a blessing,” said Garry Lewis, director of the Hope Center. “With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is facing challenges. It is a blessing for everyone to be back in this recovery-focused community.”

Hope Center is a peer-run facility offering support groups and activities to promote mental health and substance use disorder recovery and wellness.

These activities include arts and crafts, goal setting sessions, lunches and daily group meetings with peer support specialists.

“We focus on health, wellness and recovery,” Lewis said. “It is a safe place where people can gather, share stories and discuss how they stay well in recovery.”

Hope Center accepts applications on an on-going basis throughout the year.

Community members interested in joining Hope Center can complete an application in-person at 2725 S. Eighth St. in Beaumont Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Williams, public relations and marketing administrator, at Kelly.Williams@stctr.org or 409.839.1046.