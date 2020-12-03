Coast Guard: 27-year-old missing offshore from Sabine Pass after falling from tanker vessel

SABINE PASS — Authorities, including the Coast Guard, announced Thursday morning a search had been taking place all night for a 27-year-old missing offshore from Sabine Pass.

In an announcement made at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said the individual was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification of a 27-year-old male crew member who fell overboard Wednesday evening from the tanker vessel Sagami.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Those involved in the search are Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, Coast Guard Station Sabine and Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.