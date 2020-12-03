Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday

Health officials announced Thursday the deaths of two local residents tied to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur reported one of the victims as a resident of Nederland and the other victim as a resident of Port Neches.

The individual in Nederland was a White male between 60 and 65 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

This is the 15th COVID-19 related death for the City of Nederland and the sixth for Port Neches.

The City of Nederland reports the victim as the city’s 13th coronavirus-related death, citing a difference between city limits and zip code boundaries.

Port Arthur & Mid-County Fatality report: