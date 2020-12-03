December 4, 2020

Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Mid-County residents on Thursday

By PA News

Published 4:09 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Health officials announced Thursday the deaths of two local residents tied to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur reported one of the victims as a resident of Nederland and the other victim as a resident of Port Neches.

The individual in Nederland was a White male between 60 and 65 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

This is the 15th COVID-19 related death for the City of Nederland and the sixth for Port Neches.

The City of Nederland reports the victim as the city’s 13th coronavirus-related death, citing a difference between city limits and zip code boundaries.

Port Arthur & Mid-County Fatality report:

  • April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
  • April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
  • June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
  • July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
  • Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45.
  • Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85.
  • Nov. 2: Port Arthur White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 45-50.
  • Nov. 13: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 17: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 18: Groves White female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 24: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75.
  • Nov. 25: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Nov. 27: Port Arthur Black make, aged 70-75.
  • Dec. 3: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Dec. 3: Port Neches White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
