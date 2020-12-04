Health officials announce COVID deaths of 2 Port Arthur residents on Friday

Two local COVID deaths reported Friday bumped the region’s fatality count to four in 48 hours, health officials announced.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

The individuals include a White male between 75 and 80 years old and an African American female between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined both of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 45 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials announced Thursday the deaths of two local residents tied to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur reported one of the victims as a resident of Nederland and the other victims as a resident of Port Neches.

The individual in Nederland was a White male between 60 and 65 years old, and the Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined that both individuals had underlying health conditions.

This is the 15th COVID-19 related death for the City of Nederland and the sixth for Port Neches.

The City of Nederland reports the victim as the city’s 13th coronavirus-related death, city a difference between city limits and zip code boundaries.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: