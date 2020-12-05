December 5, 2020

  • 54°

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Pot Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

  • Chad Pierce, 49, other agency warrant(s)
  • Amber Croft, 39, public intoxication, resisting arrest and fail to identify
  • Michael Normand, Jr., 45, assault and other agency warrant(s)
  • Joseph Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance
  • David Hebert, 55, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of certain prohibited substance(s)
  • Donald Stokes, 53, public intoxication

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

  • No reports.

Nov. 24

  • A person was arrested assault and other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Nov. 25

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to identify in the 1100 block of Marion.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.

Nov. 26

Officer arrested a subject for possession of prohibited substance(s) and possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Port Neches Ave. and Nall.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 700 block of Merriman.

Nov. 27

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.

Nov. 28

  • Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.

Nov. 29

  • An information report was made in the 200 block of Grigsby.
  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of MacArthur.
  • Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
Print Article