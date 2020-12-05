Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 23-29

Pot Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Chad Pierce, 49, other agency warrant(s)

Amber Croft, 39, public intoxication, resisting arrest and fail to identify

Michael Normand, Jr., 45, assault and other agency warrant(s)

Joseph Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance

David Hebert, 55, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of certain prohibited substance(s)

Donald Stokes, 53, public intoxication

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29:

Nov. 23

No reports.

Nov. 24

A person was arrested assault and other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Nov. 25

A person was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and failure to identify in the 1100 block of Marion.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.

Nov. 26

Officer arrested a subject for possession of prohibited substance(s) and possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Port Neches Ave. and Nall.

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 700 block of Merriman.

Nov. 27

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Avenue B.

Nov. 28

Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen Circle.

Nov. 29