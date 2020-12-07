Interstate 10 closed Monday morning in Orange County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in the eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County.
The crash occurred on the 16th Street overpass and involves three commercial motor vehicles.
All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, at the 16th Street overpass, are closed.
The roadway will remain closed until the crash can be safely removed from the road.
Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.
Expect delays.
There are no reported injuries in this crash.
You Might Like
Oil’s rally has gas prices beginning to follow. See where Texas stands.
With oil’s rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles... read more