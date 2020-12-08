December 8, 2020

Jessica Borne, left, Phoebe Borne, Ava Borne stand next to Groves Mayor Chris Borne as he lights the city’s Christmas Tree in Celebration Park on Tuesday.

New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree

By Mary Meaux

Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

GROVES — Mayor Chris Borne, who was elected to office in November, continued the tradition of lighting the City of Groves tree on Tuesday night.

The gazebo in Celebration Park in Groves is lit up for the holidays.

He called it a great honor.

Borne said it’s unfortunate there is a pandemic and the community wasn’t able to attend the tree-lighting event.

The Groves Beautification Committee oversees Celebration Park.

Borne commended the group on their work at the park.

Holiday decorations are spaced out throughout Groves’ Celebration Park.

