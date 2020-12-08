New Mayor Chris Borne helps light Groves Christmas tree
GROVES — Mayor Chris Borne, who was elected to office in November, continued the tradition of lighting the City of Groves tree on Tuesday night.
He called it a great honor.
Borne said it’s unfortunate there is a pandemic and the community wasn’t able to attend the tree-lighting event.
The Groves Beautification Committee oversees Celebration Park.
Borne commended the group on their work at the park.
