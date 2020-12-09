LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Port Arthur couple thanks Groves H-E-B for community service

Dear Editor:

We would like to thank the Groves H-E-B managers and store workers for the outstanding services they provide to us in the years we have lived in the neighborhood. We moved into the neighborhood in 2006, and the workers over the years have been so professional, polite and helpful to us.

We have seen some graduate from high school and go on to college. Some have moved on to better their career or promotions within the company. This atmosphere makes us feel like a family, which we appreciate this environment created within the H-E-B store.

We would like the workers to know even through the many hurricanes and coronavirus, their professionalism, attitudes, politeness and helpfulness have remained the same.

Thank you, Groves H-E-B, again for the wonderful and pleasant staff we have met over the past 14 years in this neighborhood. Looking forward to continuing to shop at our H-E-B store. We would appreciate if this letter is shared with the present and past workers.

Thank you, neighbor patrons.

Arthur and Marcia Robinson

Port Arthur