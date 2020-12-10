Gladdie Lee Plowden Fowler was born June 15, 1951 in Port Arthur, Tx to the late Fannie Petry and the late Willie Sostand.

She was educated in the Port Arthur School System.

She was a proud graduate of the Abraham Lincoln Class of 1969.

She attended and graduated from Prairie View A&M University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Home Economics and Child Development in 1973.

In 1990, she received her Master of Education in Administration from Lamar University.

As a child and adolescent, she attended Eastern Star Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. L.B. Wade.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was active in many youth ministries.

She met and married the love of her life, Eddie R. Fowler Sr.

To this union, two children were born, Eddie II, and Edreauanna Raieschelle.

Gladdie was a God-fearing, praying, believing woman of strong faith!

Gladdie joined the East Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Arthur Trainer.

Some of her various roles included Pastor’s Secretary, Vacation Bible School Chair, Mission President, and Member of the Deaconess Board.

Gladdie then joined the Antioch Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. John R. Adolph.

She was a teacher in the Women’s Sunday School Class, member and officer of Antioch Toastmaster’s, and member of Women of Power.

Gladdie touched many lives through her profession of teaching.

Her teaching career began in Beaumont Independent School District, at French High School in 1974 as a Home Economics teacher.

She would serve as Department Head and Home Economics Cooperative Education Coordinator.

In 1986, Gladdie continued touching lives through education in the Port Arthur Independent School District where she would spend the rest of her career.

She began as a Writing to Read teacher at Booker T. Washington.

While in PAISD, she was a teacher, Assistant Principal, Elementary Curriculum Supervisor, Title One Supervisor, District Coordinator for Staff Development/Parental Involvement, Textbooks and Instructional Support, and Principal of DeQueen Elementary and Dick Dowling Elementary.

Gladdie also traveled extensively, presenting to educators all across the country about various topics in education and how they could better reach their students.

After 44 years of a stellar career in education, Gladdie retired but her work and love for education did not stop there.

In 2018, Gladdie became the lead teacher for Royal Ambassador Academy in Beaumont, TX.

Gladdie was also actively involved in her community.

She had a true passion for helping and serving others.

She spent over 30 years on the Board of Directors for Spindletop Center of Southeast Texas.

She was also a member and Board Member for the Martin Luther King Support Group of Southeast Texas, where she was honored as the 2020 Woman of the Year.

In 1995-1996, she wrote the grant to begin the Experience Corp Volunteers in our area.

Throughout the years, she passionately gave of herself through other various organizations to bless others.

Gladdie is proceeded in death by her mother, father, brother – Francis Petry, Jr., and sister – Hellen Provost.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 47 years, Eddie R. Fowler, Sr.

Also left to cherish her fragrant memories are her children, son – Eddie R. Fowler, II (Cheri) and daughter Edreauanna R. Fowler.

Also left to cherish fond memories of Gigi are her grandsons, Eddie R. Fowler, III and Evan R. Fowler; Brothers -Andrew Petry (Sylvia), Leonard Petry (Barbara), Joseph Sostand, William Sostand (Essie), and Ivory Sostand; Sisters – Ellemees Molo and Fannie Mae Sostand; Sister in Laws – Gloria Thomas, Jackie Ervin, and Eleanor Wright; Brother In Laws – Charles Griffin, Azie Griffin, Robert Griffin, and Greg

Griffin; an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and loved friends.

Due to COVID-19 the family request a controlled public visitation, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church located at 548 Abe Lincoln Ave., Port Arthur, Texas on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10am to 2pm. Funeral services will begin at 2pm.

All COVID guideline will be strictly enforced. Please wear a mask and social distance.

Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.