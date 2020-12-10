December 10, 2020

Nederland arrests, blotter for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

 

  • Demetrius Tillery, 44, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
  • Carolina Valdez-Gonzalez, 25, assault by contact-family violence
  • Jacob Gates, 34, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
  • Walter Papillion, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Dina Rodriguez Pastor, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Andrea Arriola, 35, public intoxication
  • Johnathan Berwick, 38, warrant other agency
  • Kevin Kutsche, 21, warrant other agency
  • Clyde Maddox, 33, Nederland warrants

 

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

 

Nov. 30

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Dec. 1

  • Identity theft was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
  • A missing person was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.
  • Injury to a child was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue B.
  • An officer had a subject evade arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Dec. 2

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 2½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch–family violence in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.

 

Dec. 3

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 807 South 15th Street.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.

 

Dec. 4

  • Assault offensive touch was reported 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Aggravated assault-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 24th Street.

 

Dec. 5

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A death was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue C.
  • A death was reported in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.

 

Dec. 6

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
