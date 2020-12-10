Nederland arrests, blotter for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
- Demetrius Tillery, 44, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Carolina Valdez-Gonzalez, 25, assault by contact-family violence
- Jacob Gates, 34, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Walter Papillion, 29, Nederland warrants
- Dina Rodriguez Pastor, 33, Nederland warrants
- Andrea Arriola, 35, public intoxication
- Johnathan Berwick, 38, warrant other agency
- Kevin Kutsche, 21, warrant other agency
- Clyde Maddox, 33, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
Nov. 30
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 1
- Identity theft was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
- A missing person was reported in the 3200 block of Seattle.
- Injury to a child was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue B.
- An officer had a subject evade arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and a prohibited weapon in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 2
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South 2½ Street.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch–family violence in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.
Dec. 3
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 807 South 15th Street.
- Identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 27th Street.
Dec. 4
- Assault offensive touch was reported 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
- An information report was made in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Aggravated assault-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
Dec. 5
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A death was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue C.
- A death was reported in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
Dec. 6
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Avenue C.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
You Might Like
Port Neches arrests, blotter for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6
Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6: Edmond Finnerty, IV, 41, other agency... read more