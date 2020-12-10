Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

PORT NECHES — Elsa, Anna, Sven, Olaf and the gang are coming to the stage at Port Neches-Groves High School for their presentation of “Frozen Jr.”

Show times for “Frozen Jr.” are:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Monday, 7 p.m.

Prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Purple Cards are accepted.

The program will be held in the high school auditorium.

The program

Theater director and teacher Melissa Eyles sat in the front row of the theater as the cast went through practice. There were chuckles and full out laughs mixed in with some stage directions on Tuesday.

The PNG production features two puppets courtesy of Groves Middle School.

Eyles said GMS has a really strong theater department and had planned to have the production in the spring but was unable to. They had had some puppet credits and Eyles was able to utilize this with the characters of Sven and Olaf.

Daisy Obregon as Olaf and Jake Rhondes as Sven said it took about a week to learn the puppetry involved. They said it was challenging but fun.

Obregon’s favorite scene is when Olaf, a snowman, did his number about summertime.

Rhodes brought some of his own flair to Sven, a reindeer — a Russian accent.

“He didn’t have one in the movie,” Rhondes said during a break in rehearsal. “One can claim the case that he’s a caribou…”

Sven often shares the stage with Kristoff, played by Carson Lewis — hint, they have a really fun singing number together.

Prince Hans, portrayed by Jestin Devillier, had fun getting into the mindset of the character and also praised the cast for their hard work.

Elsa, portrayed by Brooke Hall, and Anna, played by Juliana McManus, took on the roles with what seemed like ease, taking on the famous vocals and acting.

Hall admitted she was a bit nervous stepping into the role of Elsa.

“I haven’t really played a part this big and wanted to prove to everybody that I could do it,” Hall said.

McManus took on a challenge as well playing Anna.

“It is really exciting because she is a really happy and bubbly character. I hadn’t done that before,” McManus said.

The director and cast

Eyles said the show is geared toward a younger audience so the show is only about an hour, or less.

She added that the process for a production normally takes about 12 weeks to prepare. They are doing it in about five weeks because the students “are willing to work really hard.”

Everybody has expectations when it comes to “Frozen Jr.” but “we are putting our own PNG touch to it,” Eyles said.

McManus said she thinks the audience will sing along and laugh as the puppets blink and move along with the awkward pauses.

Cast members are excited to see the reaction of the audience as they sing and dance and act as some of Disney’s most beloved characters.