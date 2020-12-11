Donors sought for LSCPA Softball’s Martin Field

Lamar State College Port Arthur is still working to repair damage to Martin Field, the Lakeshore Drive home of the Seahawks softball team, after Hurricane Delta last month.

The storm packed winds as high as 100 miles per hour and caused destruction of the roofs on both dugouts, demolition of the fencing around the outfield and malfunctions with the scoreboard.

“Like most of Southeast Texas and Louisiana have experienced in the past few months, Hurricanes Laura and Delta did damage to our softball field,” Scott Street, Director of Athletics at LSCPA, said.

“It looks like damages are in excess of $50,000 and we want people to know we do have a need for their help.

“Several individuals and businesses have asked how they can help rebuild the softball field. The most significant way to help is to donate to the Softball Rebuild Project.”

Donations can be made by check or credit card and must be made payable to LSCPA. Checks can be mailed or delivered to the Carl Parker Center.

The address for mailing donations is Softball Rebuild Project, LSCPA Softball Program, Box 310, Port Arthur, TX 77641. Those seeking to donate by credit card should call 409-984-6291.

“We’re appreciative of the people who have donated so far and hope other people consider making a gift to the softball program,” Street said.

The Seahawks had their spring 2020 season stopped midway through by the outbreak of COVID-19. They are scheduled to open 2021 play Jan. 22 at a tournament in San Antonio. The first of seven home double-headers is set for Feb. 26, against Kilgore College.

After Delta’s rapidly swirling winds blew through downtown Port Arthur from north to south on the afternoon of Oct. 9, school officials found the outfield fence wind screens blown across home plate, the press box overturned and topless dugouts.

“We never did find the roof of the first base dugout,” Street said. “I assume it blew into Lake Sabine.”