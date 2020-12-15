Armed group robs Port Arthur Stop & Drive Monday night

Multiple assailants robbed a Port Arthur gas station and convenience store Monday night at gunpoint, police said.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to Stop & Drive, 2500 Gulfway Drive, in reference to the robbery at approximately 10:24 p.m.

Lt. Martin Blitch said the initial investigation revealed multiple subjects entered the store and, while brandishing a weapon, demanded money.

“Subjects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money,” Blitch said.

Police did not indicate if any shots were fired or injuries sustained. No additional suspect information has been announced.

All leads in this case are being followed up, and it remains under investigation by PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Blitch said