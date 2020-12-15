December 15, 2020

City of Groves Fire Department

New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

GROVES — The Groves Fire Department is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the construction of the new fire station.

The address is 5911 West Washington in Groves.

Construction is set to begin Thursday.

The current fire station was built in 1957.

