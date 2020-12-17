Doris Marie Powell Guillory, age 78, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served in the Ladies Auxiliary Court #32.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C. Powell and Matilda Powell.

Doris is survived by her children; Michael Guillory (Ruth), Brian Guillory (Cynthia) and Sheena Guillory; siblings, Mary Joseph (Harold), Joyce Hatch, Richard Powell, Paul Powell (Mary); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker Washington, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.