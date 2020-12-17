Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List
PINEVILLE, La. — Matthew Geisel of Groves earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List at Louisiana College.
Admittance to the Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.5 or above.
“We rejoice in the accomplishments of these stellar students who have achieved academically during a time of significant disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisiana College President Rick Brewer said.
Louisiana College is a Christian campus in Pineville “committed to Academic Excellence where students are equipped for Lives of Learning, Leading and Serving.”
