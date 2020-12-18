PHOTO — Neches FCU adopts 70 Angels for Angel Tree program
Neches Federal Credit Union participated in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program by adopting 70 Angels to gift this holiday season.
These Angels were distributed throughout our Neches FCU branches and were adopted by members and employees.
Angel Tree provides new clothing and toys to children and families in need each year.
Because of its members, employees and The Salvation Army of Port Arthur — Neches FCU completed 70 Christmas wish lists.
You Might Like
Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors
BEAUMONT — Mindy Escobedo and Andrea Figueroa of Port Arthur have been named among 15 students as Lamar University Ambassadors.... read more