December 19, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

  • Benjamin Crum, 28, possession of a controlled substance
  • Eduardsan Estrada, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Cody Richard, 27, public intoxication
  • Charles Pickering, 31, other agency warrant(s)
  • John Moss, 19, other agency warrant(s)
  • Keantre’ Gray, 18, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, fail to identify
  • Jose Velazco, 31, other agency warrant(s)
  • Debbie Shaw, 46, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Dec. 7

  • An officer investigated a report of dangerous drugs in the 1400 block of Merriman.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Magnolia.

Dec. 8

  • A person was arrested for theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 2600 block of Hampton.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of FM 366.

Dec. 9

  • No reports.

Dec. 10

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Capitan.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Little Jeff.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Reynolds.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

Dec. 11

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Eighth Street and South 10½.
  • Assault and interference with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

Dec. 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Dec. 13

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Bowlin.

