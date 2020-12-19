Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Benjamin Crum, 28, possession of a controlled substance

Eduardsan Estrada, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Cody Richard, 27, public intoxication

Charles Pickering, 31, other agency warrant(s)

John Moss, 19, other agency warrant(s)

Keantre’ Gray, 18, theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, fail to identify

Jose Velazco, 31, other agency warrant(s)

Debbie Shaw, 46, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Dec. 7

An officer investigated a report of dangerous drugs in the 1400 block of Merriman.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 500 block of Magnolia.

Dec. 8

A person was arrested for theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 2600 block of Hampton.

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of FM 366.

Dec. 9

No reports.

Dec. 10

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Capitan.

Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Little Jeff.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Reynolds.

Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

Dec. 11

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Eighth Street and South 10½.

Assault and interference with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.

Dec. 12

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Dec. 13

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Bowlin.