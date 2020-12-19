Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Grand jury indictments this week include a number of individuals charged with sex crimes against children, theft and drug charges.

Robert Alan Holloway, 47, of Port Neches was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.

Christopher Michael Bridges, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.

Bailey Nicole Campbell, 20, of Nederland was indicted for prohibited substances in correctional facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 27.

Dale Devon Damond, 22, of Carencro, Louisiana, was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Desmond Quan Deal, also known as Desmond Nquan Deal and Trey Schexnayder, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 11.

Carter K. Fontenot, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.

Raquel Lynn Harmon, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, FLUORO-EMB-PICA, for an incident that occurred July 20.

Jeremy Jamaine Issac, also known as Jeromey Jermaine Issac, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Jarmond James, 35, transient, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, also known as Aaron Joseph Cavanaugh, 41, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.

Gregory Marquis Ozen, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Nov. 14.

Elijah Jay Foster, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Nov. 14.

Jhnecia Diane Lenard, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts for an incident that occurred from Oct. 2 to Oct. 12.

Amy Michelle Mayo, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.

Joshua Dkyron Mays, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for attempted burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 23.

Thomas Dudley Newell, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 7.

Pablo Polombo Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault/family violence for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Eduardo Jesus Briones, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from July 14, 2016 to Nov. 3, 2020.

Jessie James Castillo, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred May 18.

Jessie James Castillo, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for sex offender failure to comply with registration requirements for an incident that occurred June 23.

Jessie James Castillo, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred May 18.

Jessie James Castillo, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred May 18.

Jonathan Davis, 39, of Raceland, Louisiana, was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred June 11.

Jonathan Davis, 39, of Raceland, Louisiana, was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred June 11.

John Carl Hutson, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for sex offender’s duty to register life/annually for an incident that occurred March 9.

Hershell Obey Jr., 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child that occurred from Nov. 29 2010 to about Nov. 28, 2014.

Hershell Obey Jr., 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for sexual assault for an incident that occurred April 1.

Hershell Obey Jr., 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2016.

Hershell Obey Jr., 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred Nov. 29, 2016.

Rickey Dwayne Welch, also known as Ricky Dywayne Welch, Rickey Dewayne Welch, Terry Davis, Danny Lofton and Rickey Welch, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.

Rickey Dwayne Welch, also known as Ricky Dywayne Welch, Rickey Dewayne Welch, Terry Davis, Danny Lofton and Rickey Welch, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for sex offender failure to comply with registration requirements for an incident that occurred Oct. 20.

Jamon Lee Wilson, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements for an incident that occurred April 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.