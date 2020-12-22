DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 22, 2020

Dixie Lea Roth Thibodeaux, 74, of Groves, Texas died December 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Alan Dearing, 92, of Groves, Texas died December 19, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Fran Domec, 85, of Port Neches, Texas died December 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Roland Guidry, Sr., 76, of Port Arthur died Thursday, December 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Betty Ann Smith, 84, of Port Arthur died Saturday, December 19, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Mr. Richard Gradney, 79, of Port Arthur, Texas died December 20, 2020. Services are pending with Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Rebecca Petry, 93, of Groves, Texas died December 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Dawanna “Dee” Evans, 87, of Groves, Texas died December 22, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

June Christine Sedtal, 46, of Kinder, Louisiana died December 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.