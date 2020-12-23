Nederland arrests, blotter for Dec. 14-20

The Nederland Police Department arrested the following individuals from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

Martin Gack, 40, warrant other agency

Randall Konstantine, 59, Nederland warrants

Brian Jones, 22, warrant other agency

Elliott Duncan, 26, warrant other agency

Bethany Amezquita, 44, Nederland warrants

Roberto Davila, 21, driving while intoxicated

The Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:

Dec. 14

Theft was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Dec. 15

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.

Harassment was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.

A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 16

Assault against a public servant was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Memorial Highway.

Aggravated assault serious bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Third Street.

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 17

A theft was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.

Fraud was reported in the 3200 block of Ivy Lane.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 18

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported n the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.

Dec. 19

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 20