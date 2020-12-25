Read local 3rd graders’ Letters to Santa

(Editor’s note: The following are letters to Santa as written by local third graders.)

Dear Santa,

My name is Julian. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher sweep her room. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is some boxing gloves. I believe I deserve this gift because I’ve been good. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Julian

Dear Santa,

My name is Jade. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind. In school I help my friend teacher pick up trash. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Barbie. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Jade

Dear Santa,

My name is Gonzalo. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind. At school I help my teacher pick up trash. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Hot Wheels. I believe I deserve this gift because I have been making good grades. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Gonzalo

Dear Santa,

My name is Alivia. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been awesome! In school I help my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been awesome this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a houver Board! I believe I deserve this gift because I have been good and help and gave gifts to friends and my teachers. I hope to find this present under my tree on Chismas morning.

Sincerely,

Alivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Melanie. Im in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I was good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a baskite filled with candy and a bucket of slime. I believe I deserve this gift because I complete my school work and make good grades. I hope to find this present under My tree on chistmas morning.

Sincerely,

Melanie

Dear Santa,

My name is Hernoun. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind and half-way good. At school, I help my teacher stack up chairs and wipe off desks. Since I have been half-way good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a cool drone. I believe I deserve this gift because I made good grades in school. I hope to find this present under my Chistmas tree on Chrismas morning.

Sincerely,

Hernoun

Dear Santa,

My name is Karly. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my Teacher clean the Classroom. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Barbies. I believe I deserve this gift because I gave away some of my toys to kids in need. I hope to find this Present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Karly

Dear Santa,

My name is Kobe. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working In school I helped my teacher Pass out papers Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a Play Station five. I believe I deserve this gift because I complete my school work and make good grades. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Kobe

Dear Santa,

My name is Felix. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been helpful. At school I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been good this year one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is black Jakit. I believe I deserve this gift because I do the landre and wash the deshes and clean my room make food for my brother sister mom dad.

Sincerely,

Felix

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaslene. I am in third grade this year I have been hard-working. At school I helped my teacher clean our desk. Since I have been helpful this year one thing I would love to receive for Chrismas is pens and notebooks. I believe I deserve this gift because I gave away some of my toys to kids in need. I hope to find this present under my tree on chrismas morning.

Sincerely,

Jaslene

Dear Santa,

My name is Malyk. I am in third grade this year. This year I have hard-working. At school, I help my teacher Sweep, pick up trash, and pass out papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Madden 21. I believe I deserve this gift because I always volunteer all the time. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Malyk

Dear Santa,

My name is Draiden. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been awesome. I helped my teacher pass papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a playstation 5. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done chores at home.

Sincerely,

Draiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Marisol. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school I helped my teacher pass out papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Clothes. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Marisol

Dear Santa,

My name is Torrian. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a Play Station 5 and a Barbie for my sister. I believe I this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Torrian

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella. I am in third grade this year. this year I have been kind, very nice. At school I helped my teacher clean the classroom. Since I have been good this year the one thing I would love to reciye for Christmas is the 12 iPone Please I believe I deserve this gift because I help my mom with my two bothers and my baby bother. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I am Anyeli Anahi G. A student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been good. Since I have been good, the one thig I would love for Christmas is a new medium back pack, so I can put my stuff in. I believe I deserve this gift because I have help people that don’t have money. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Ahyeli

Dear Santa,

I am Nathan C. a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. I have been learning a lot. Since I have been learning a lot the one thing I would love for Chrismas is a controller and vbucks and a setup I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom with all of the chores at home. I hope to find this under my Chrismas tree on Chrismas morning.

Sincerely,

Nathan C.

Dear Santa,

I am Lilianna a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. I have been very kind. Since I have been kind the one thing I want for Christmas is coronavirus to go away. Also some money so I can give it to homeless people. And wenever I do that it makes me happy and the resone I sould get these things is because I give to the homeless.

Sincerely,

Lilianna

Dear Santa,

I am Kyndall a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been learning a lot. Since I have been learning a lot these are some things I would like for Christmas is new shoes and new clothes. I believe I deserve this because I have been kind to many others. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Lyndall G.

Dear Santa,

I am Israel B. A student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very good. Since I have been helpful, the two things I would love for Christmas is some rubber ducks and a star wars lego set. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom doing his wok at my house and I help my brother doing his homework because I want to help my family. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Your friend,

Israel B.

Dear Santa,

I am Julian C. a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very nice, these are the things I would love for Christmas are an rc car and a telescope. I believe I deserve this gift because I play with my brother and baby sister because I love them. I hope to find these under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Julian C.

Dear Santa,

I am Sebastian a studet of Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third garde this year. This year I have been kind since I have been very nice, the one thing I would love thr Chirstmas is a iphon 12. I believe I deserver this gift because I help my mom clean the house I hope to find this under my tree.

Sincerely,

Sebastian H.

Dear Santa,

I am Axel a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been learning a lot. Since I have been good, the things I would love for Christmas are Ps4 games and a PlayStation gift card. I belive I deserve this gift because I helped my mom put the Christmas tree and taking out the trash. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Axel R.

Dear Santa,

I am Jamylette a student from Sam Houston elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind, good, and working hard. Since I have been nice, the one thing I would love for Christmas is a back pack. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped some people and helped my mom with my chores. I hope to find under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Jamylette G.

Dear Santa,

I am Arianny a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been very nice. The things I want for Christmas is a new bed and new school supplies and some legos and the last thing I want is my sister Eileen to come to Texas because I really miss her. I deserves because I was very nice and I help my mom take care of my baby brother.

Sincerely,

Arianny S.

Dear Santa,

I am Mariah a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been kind. Since I have been kind the one thing I would love for Christmas is a Barbie. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom cook while she was cutting the chicken. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Mariah S.

Dear Santa,

I am Diego student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am this year I have been nice but I do yell at my brother but that is when I am losing of a game but I will tell you what I want to get a ps5 with two controller and a game and I want a cat and 10,0000 collers and I want my own room with ps4 and I want and for last I want covid 19 to be over.

Sincerely,

Diego

Dear Santa,

I am Eileen a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I love school and I am in third grade this year. This year I have been good all day at school, since I have been nice, the one thing I would love is a Barbie camper for Christmas. I believe that I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom with the clothes at home, I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Eileen R.

Dear Santa,

I am Diesel a student of Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. I have been very good and kind. Since I have been very good. The one thing I want for Christmas is a Lego Ninjgo set. Because I have helpt do chores. I hope to find this under my Christmas tree on Christmas morning, also Merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely,

Diesel P.

Dear Santa,

I am Mason a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year, this year I have been very nice since I have been very nice, the one thing I would love for Christmas is Ps5. I believe I deserve this gift because I help a homeless man by giving money to him. I been a very nice boy so I hope to find this under my tree on Chrimas morning.

Sincerely,

Mason L.

Dear Santa,

I am Betsabe a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I have been kind, since I have been good. The one thing I would love for Christmas is one computer. I belive I desevers this my mom with all the dishes, cleaning up. I want my mom to not work hard because I want her rest and same with my dad have a rest and not work hard.

Sincerely,

Betsabe C.

Dear Santa,

I am Mia a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very nice. Since I have been nice, the only thing I would love for Christmas is a hover board. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my grandma cook and clean. Because she hurt her finger. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.

Sincerely,

Mia T.

Dear Santa,

I am Luis Alberto a student from Sam Houston Elemantary. I am in 3rd grade this year I have been nice. Since I have been nice the one thing I would love for Christmas is just a Samsung tablet, but the big ones and I also want clothes thut’s I believe I deserve it because I have helped my mom and helped her with my little brothers. I hope this gifts land on my Christmas tree.

Sincerely,

Luis S.

Dear Santa,

I am Galilea a student from Sam Houston Elementery. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been working hard. Since I have been working hard, the one thing I would love for Christmas is a dairy with one pencil. I believe I deserve this gift because I helped my dad because he was building and I though he was tired. I hope I find this under my aunt’s tree.

Sincerely,

Galilea G.

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kiffany. I am 9 years old. This year I’ve extremely nice. The helped my friend for homework. I helped my mom clean my mom and clean my house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas. I really would like computer. I do my homework. Have a safe trip on Christmas!

Kiffany R.

(p.s.) Don’t forget to wear your mask! And wash your hands!)

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jaazie I am 8 year old. This year I’ve extremely nice the nicest thing I did this year is I helped my dad cut the yard. I also helped my mom wash the dishes. I hop you, Mrs. Claus and the raindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas. I really would like a ps5 and a 4 wheeler and a lot of books to take AR. Have a safe trip.

Jaazie G.

P.S. – Don’t forget to wear your mask and wash your hands

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Stacey. I’m 9 years old. I live in Port Arthur, TX. This year I’ve extelmely nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I helped my mom to clean the house when she is not home. I also used my manners in the cafeteria and I did all my homework. I hope you Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for Christmas. I relly like a puppy and a Apple pencel and food for the dog.

From: Stacey V.

To: Santa

Dear Santa,

My name is Marissa

Dear Santa,

My name is Marissa I’m 8 years old. I’ve been helping my mom because her mom died so yeah. I want a tablet so I could do my homework and I want a colorful pencil and I’m going give you cookies and milk at the nit.

Marissa

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Litzy. I am 8 years old. This year I did this year I’ve extremely nice. The nitest thing I did this year is I helped my sister do the homework. I helped mom do the dishes. Render have been well. Here are some gift I’m wishig for the Christmas. I really would like puppy to play with a pet and I promise to take good care of the puppy. Have a safe trip Christmas Eve.

Love,

Litzy R.

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Diego. I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been extemey nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I helped my mom to clean my room. I also helped my sister with her homework. I hope you Mrs. Clause and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishig for this Christmas I really would like a cell phone. It would be nice if I need help translating my homework, the phone can help me. Thank you so much!

Diego M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan I 8 years old. This yar I was etremley nice the nicest thig I helpd my mom clean the koushesim and help my dad cut the grass. Also I help my sister. I hope you ms claus and reindeer have been well. I really would like a Playstahin4 and a jake the skelitin and zeld.

Dylan

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is David. I am 8 years old. This year I’ve extemely nice The nicest thing I did this year is clean room and helped my dad mix cement for a progect. Also I helped my mom clean her car. And Mrs. Claus I hope you have well! Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Chritmas is a pc and a ps5. Have a nice trip.

Love,

David R.

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Elias M. I am 10 years old. This year I’ve extremely nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I help with the laundry I help my siter with her room I help my Dad with the phone. I hope you, Mrs Claus and the reindeer. I want a the new cuphead node game.

Elias M.

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Alliz I am 8 years I’ve extremely nice the nicest thing I did this year I helped my mom clean the room I helped my sister and my brother do the homework by myself. I hope you Mrs. Claus and the reinder are well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Cristmas, I really would like to see real snow because I want to play. Also a tablet to watch you tube because I love to learn. Then a doll house and the doll because I want to play. Thank you so much!

Alliz R.

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Fabian I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I cleaned my sister room whit out asked. I hope you Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing this Christmas I really would like a car because I want to go fast! P.s don’t forget to wear your mask and wash your hands!

Love,

Fabian M.