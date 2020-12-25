Read local 3rd graders’ Letters to Santa
(Editor’s note: The following are letters to Santa as written by local third graders.)
Dear Santa,
My name is Julian. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher sweep her room. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is some boxing gloves. I believe I deserve this gift because I’ve been good. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Julian
Dear Santa,
My name is Jade. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind. In school I help my friend teacher pick up trash. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Barbie. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Jade
Dear Santa,
My name is Gonzalo. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind. At school I help my teacher pick up trash. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Hot Wheels. I believe I deserve this gift because I have been making good grades. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Gonzalo
Dear Santa,
My name is Alivia. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been awesome! In school I help my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been awesome this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a houver Board! I believe I deserve this gift because I have been good and help and gave gifts to friends and my teachers. I hope to find this present under my tree on Chismas morning.
Sincerely,
Alivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Melanie. Im in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I was good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a baskite filled with candy and a bucket of slime. I believe I deserve this gift because I complete my school work and make good grades. I hope to find this present under My tree on chistmas morning.
Sincerely,
Melanie
Dear Santa,
My name is Hernoun. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind and half-way good. At school, I help my teacher stack up chairs and wipe off desks. Since I have been half-way good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a cool drone. I believe I deserve this gift because I made good grades in school. I hope to find this present under my Chistmas tree on Chrismas morning.
Sincerely,
Hernoun
Dear Santa,
My name is Karly. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my Teacher clean the Classroom. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Barbies. I believe I deserve this gift because I gave away some of my toys to kids in need. I hope to find this Present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Karly
Dear Santa,
My name is Kobe. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working In school I helped my teacher Pass out papers Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a Play Station five. I believe I deserve this gift because I complete my school work and make good grades. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Kobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Felix. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been helpful. At school I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been good this year one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is black Jakit. I believe I deserve this gift because I do the landre and wash the deshes and clean my room make food for my brother sister mom dad.
Sincerely,
Felix
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaslene. I am in third grade this year I have been hard-working. At school I helped my teacher clean our desk. Since I have been helpful this year one thing I would love to receive for Chrismas is pens and notebooks. I believe I deserve this gift because I gave away some of my toys to kids in need. I hope to find this present under my tree on chrismas morning.
Sincerely,
Jaslene
Dear Santa,
My name is Malyk. I am in third grade this year. This year I have hard-working. At school, I help my teacher Sweep, pick up trash, and pass out papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Madden 21. I believe I deserve this gift because I always volunteer all the time. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Malyk
Dear Santa,
My name is Draiden. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been awesome. I helped my teacher pass papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a playstation 5. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done chores at home.
Sincerely,
Draiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Marisol. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school I helped my teacher pass out papers. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is Clothes. I believe I deserve this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Marisol
Dear Santa,
My name is Torrian. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been hard-working. At school, I helped my teacher clean our desks. Since I have been good this year, the one thing I would love to receive for Christmas is a Play Station 5 and a Barbie for my sister. I believe I this gift because I have done my chores at home. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Torrian
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I am in third grade this year. this year I have been kind, very nice. At school I helped my teacher clean the classroom. Since I have been good this year the one thing I would love to reciye for Christmas is the 12 iPone Please I believe I deserve this gift because I help my mom with my two bothers and my baby bother. I hope to find this present under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I am Anyeli Anahi G. A student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been good. Since I have been good, the one thig I would love for Christmas is a new medium back pack, so I can put my stuff in. I believe I deserve this gift because I have help people that don’t have money. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Ahyeli
Dear Santa,
I am Nathan C. a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. I have been learning a lot. Since I have been learning a lot the one thing I would love for Chrismas is a controller and vbucks and a setup I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom with all of the chores at home. I hope to find this under my Chrismas tree on Chrismas morning.
Sincerely,
Nathan C.
Dear Santa,
I am Lilianna a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. I have been very kind. Since I have been kind the one thing I want for Christmas is coronavirus to go away. Also some money so I can give it to homeless people. And wenever I do that it makes me happy and the resone I sould get these things is because I give to the homeless.
Sincerely,
Lilianna
Dear Santa,
I am Kyndall a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been learning a lot. Since I have been learning a lot these are some things I would like for Christmas is new shoes and new clothes. I believe I deserve this because I have been kind to many others. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Lyndall G.
Dear Santa,
I am Israel B. A student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very good. Since I have been helpful, the two things I would love for Christmas is some rubber ducks and a star wars lego set. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom doing his wok at my house and I help my brother doing his homework because I want to help my family. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Your friend,
Israel B.
Dear Santa,
I am Julian C. a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very nice, these are the things I would love for Christmas are an rc car and a telescope. I believe I deserve this gift because I play with my brother and baby sister because I love them. I hope to find these under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Julian C.
Dear Santa,
I am Sebastian a studet of Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third garde this year. This year I have been kind since I have been very nice, the one thing I would love thr Chirstmas is a iphon 12. I believe I deserver this gift because I help my mom clean the house I hope to find this under my tree.
Sincerely,
Sebastian H.
Dear Santa,
I am Axel a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been learning a lot. Since I have been good, the things I would love for Christmas are Ps4 games and a PlayStation gift card. I belive I deserve this gift because I helped my mom put the Christmas tree and taking out the trash. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Axel R.
Dear Santa,
I am Jamylette a student from Sam Houston elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been kind, good, and working hard. Since I have been nice, the one thing I would love for Christmas is a back pack. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped some people and helped my mom with my chores. I hope to find under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Jamylette G.
Dear Santa,
I am Arianny a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. This year I have been very nice. The things I want for Christmas is a new bed and new school supplies and some legos and the last thing I want is my sister Eileen to come to Texas because I really miss her. I deserves because I was very nice and I help my mom take care of my baby brother.
Sincerely,
Arianny S.
Dear Santa,
I am Mariah a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been kind. Since I have been kind the one thing I would love for Christmas is a Barbie. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom cook while she was cutting the chicken. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Mariah S.
Dear Santa,
I am Diego student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am this year I have been nice but I do yell at my brother but that is when I am losing of a game but I will tell you what I want to get a ps5 with two controller and a game and I want a cat and 10,0000 collers and I want my own room with ps4 and I want and for last I want covid 19 to be over.
Sincerely,
Diego
Dear Santa,
I am Eileen a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I love school and I am in third grade this year. This year I have been good all day at school, since I have been nice, the one thing I would love is a Barbie camper for Christmas. I believe that I deserve this gift because I have helped my mom with the clothes at home, I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Eileen R.
Dear Santa,
I am Diesel a student of Sam Houston Elementary. I am in third grade this year. I have been very good and kind. Since I have been very good. The one thing I want for Christmas is a Lego Ninjgo set. Because I have helpt do chores. I hope to find this under my Christmas tree on Christmas morning, also Merry Christmas Santa.
Sincerely,
Diesel P.
Dear Santa,
I am Mason a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year, this year I have been very nice since I have been very nice, the one thing I would love for Christmas is Ps5. I believe I deserve this gift because I help a homeless man by giving money to him. I been a very nice boy so I hope to find this under my tree on Chrimas morning.
Sincerely,
Mason L.
Dear Santa,
I am Betsabe a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I have been kind, since I have been good. The one thing I would love for Christmas is one computer. I belive I desevers this my mom with all the dishes, cleaning up. I want my mom to not work hard because I want her rest and same with my dad have a rest and not work hard.
Sincerely,
Betsabe C.
Dear Santa,
I am Mia a student from Sam Houston Elementary. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been very nice. Since I have been nice, the only thing I would love for Christmas is a hover board. I believe I deserve this gift because I have helped my grandma cook and clean. Because she hurt her finger. I hope to find this under my tree on Christmas morning.
Sincerely,
Mia T.
Dear Santa,
I am Luis Alberto a student from Sam Houston Elemantary. I am in 3rd grade this year I have been nice. Since I have been nice the one thing I would love for Christmas is just a Samsung tablet, but the big ones and I also want clothes thut’s I believe I deserve it because I have helped my mom and helped her with my little brothers. I hope this gifts land on my Christmas tree.
Sincerely,
Luis S.
Dear Santa,
I am Galilea a student from Sam Houston Elementery. I am in the third grade this year. This year I have been working hard. Since I have been working hard, the one thing I would love for Christmas is a dairy with one pencil. I believe I deserve this gift because I helped my dad because he was building and I though he was tired. I hope I find this under my aunt’s tree.
Sincerely,
Galilea G.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Kiffany. I am 9 years old. This year I’ve extremely nice. The helped my friend for homework. I helped my mom clean my mom and clean my house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas. I really would like computer. I do my homework. Have a safe trip on Christmas!
Kiffany R.
(p.s.) Don’t forget to wear your mask! And wash your hands!)
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jaazie I am 8 year old. This year I’ve extremely nice the nicest thing I did this year is I helped my dad cut the yard. I also helped my mom wash the dishes. I hop you, Mrs. Claus and the raindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas. I really would like a ps5 and a 4 wheeler and a lot of books to take AR. Have a safe trip.
Jaazie G.
P.S. – Don’t forget to wear your mask and wash your hands
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Stacey. I’m 9 years old. I live in Port Arthur, TX. This year I’ve extelmely nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I helped my mom to clean the house when she is not home. I also used my manners in the cafeteria and I did all my homework. I hope you Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for Christmas. I relly like a puppy and a Apple pencel and food for the dog.
From: Stacey V.
To: Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Marissa
Dear Santa,
My name is Marissa I’m 8 years old. I’ve been helping my mom because her mom died so yeah. I want a tablet so I could do my homework and I want a colorful pencil and I’m going give you cookies and milk at the nit.
Marissa
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Litzy. I am 8 years old. This year I did this year I’ve extremely nice. The nitest thing I did this year is I helped my sister do the homework. I helped mom do the dishes. Render have been well. Here are some gift I’m wishig for the Christmas. I really would like puppy to play with a pet and I promise to take good care of the puppy. Have a safe trip Christmas Eve.
Love,
Litzy R.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Diego. I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been extemey nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I helped my mom to clean my room. I also helped my sister with her homework. I hope you Mrs. Clause and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishig for this Christmas I really would like a cell phone. It would be nice if I need help translating my homework, the phone can help me. Thank you so much!
Diego M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan I 8 years old. This yar I was etremley nice the nicest thig I helpd my mom clean the koushesim and help my dad cut the grass. Also I help my sister. I hope you ms claus and reindeer have been well. I really would like a Playstahin4 and a jake the skelitin and zeld.
Dylan
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is David. I am 8 years old. This year I’ve extemely nice The nicest thing I did this year is clean room and helped my dad mix cement for a progect. Also I helped my mom clean her car. And Mrs. Claus I hope you have well! Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Chritmas is a pc and a ps5. Have a nice trip.
Love,
David R.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Elias M. I am 10 years old. This year I’ve extremely nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I help with the laundry I help my siter with her room I help my Dad with the phone. I hope you, Mrs Claus and the reindeer. I want a the new cuphead node game.
Elias M.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Alliz I am 8 years I’ve extremely nice the nicest thing I did this year I helped my mom clean the room I helped my sister and my brother do the homework by myself. I hope you Mrs. Claus and the reinder are well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing for this Cristmas, I really would like to see real snow because I want to play. Also a tablet to watch you tube because I love to learn. Then a doll house and the doll because I want to play. Thank you so much!
Alliz R.
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Fabian I am 9 years old. This year I’ve been nice. The nicest thing I did this year is I cleaned my sister room whit out asked. I hope you Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well. Here are some gifts I’m wishing this Christmas I really would like a car because I want to go fast! P.s don’t forget to wear your mask and wash your hands!
Love,
Fabian M.
Woman robbed at gunpoint at Port Arthur washateria
Detectives in Port Arthur remain busy with numerous armed robberies, one of which occurred before noon Saturday at a washateria.... read more