Health officials report COVID deaths Monday afternoon across Mid-County, Port Arthur

Health officials reported Monday afternoon news of three coronavirus-related deaths for residents of Mid-County and Port Arthur.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the COVID-19 deaths included a Port Arthur African American male between 60 and 65 years old, a Nederland White male between 80 and 85 years old and a Port Neches White male between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been determined that all individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported a total of 51 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents, 18 for Nederland residents and seven for Port Neches residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier Monday, the City of Nederland announced its COVID fatality count at 14. The difference in the totals stems from reporting within the city limits compared to reporting from the surrounding zip code.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: