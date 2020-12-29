Judice’s 1927 hosting blood drive; gift cards available for donors
NEDERLAND — There is a lunchtime blood drive scheduled Wednesday in Nederland.
Judice’s 1927, 3520 Nederland Avenue, will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Be a blood donor and save a life!” according to LifeShare Blood Center.
All donors will have a chance to win a $25 gift card to the restaurant, plus all donors receive a free $10 Walmart gift card.
Contact Alison Smith at Alison.smith@lifeshare.org for more information.
