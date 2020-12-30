COVID deaths announced for 4 in Mid-County, Port Arthur

On Wednesday, health officials reported four coronavirus-related deaths for residents in Mid-County and Port Arthur.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the victims included one from Port Arthur, one from Groves and two from Port Neches.

The Port Arthur resident was a Black male between 85 and 90 years old.

The Groves resident was a White female between 80 and 85 years old.

The Port Neches residents included a White male between 60 and 65 years old, as well as a White female between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined all the individuals had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The health department has reported 52 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents, 9 for Groves residents and 9 for Port Neches residents since the beginning of this pandemic.