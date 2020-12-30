LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Animal help stories always appreciated
Dear Editor,
Thank you so much for your article in the News about saving the cats: (Community fundraiser benefits Meezer’s Mission Cat Rescue, published Dec. 9) and the community fundraiser.
I enjoyed the article and I hope there will be other articles pertaining to helping animals in the future.
Thank you again.
Kathy Valka
Groves
