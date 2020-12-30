Nederland’s Carrie Strong name FivePoint HR manager

Carrie Strong has been promoted to human resources manager at FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week.

Strong has worked with FivePoint for 13 years, beginning her career with the credit union as a teller.

Since joining the human resource department in 2008, she has gained progressive experience in the positions of human resources generalist, benefits administrator and human resources administrator.

Strong maintains her Professional Human Resources certification, which she obtained in 2013, and she is a graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences.

She currently resides in Nederland with her family.