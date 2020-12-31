Evelyn “Bam” Williams Threatt, 56 of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center from complications brought on by diabetes.

Evelyn was the eighth child of the late L.V. and Tommie Williams.

Evelyn was a 1982 graduate of Lincoln High School.

After graduation she joined the U.S. Army and retired as a Sergeant First Class after 20 years of service.

She was employed by Morehouse College of Medicine as a Cardiac Ultra Sound Sonographer.

She leaves to cherish her memory husband Robert Threatt, two loving sons – Charles Smith and Jarrid Nunn, step daughters Monique (Robert) Hinderman and Demetree Threatt. Mother-In-Law Annie Barrow. Two sisters Joyce (Harvey) Robinson and Winifred (Michael) Favors. 3 brothers – Mackulin (Iris) Williams, Walter (Rita) Williams, and

Everett (Bernice) Williams. Aunts Adeline Williams and Verdie Mann. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Pastor Tolan J. Morgan Sr., Pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Warner Robins, GA will officiate.

Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.