In loving memory of Marvel Helena DeBlanc Levingston.

She was born on April 7, 1944 in Port Arthur, TX and passed away on December 15, 2020.

She was 76.

Marvel was born to Helena Enette Channell and Emmet DeBlanc Sr.

She was a beloved mother survived by her children Kevin Channell Sr. (Avis) of Pearland, TX, Kenneth Channell Sr. of Houston, TX, Oguna Taylor (Sir Jasque) of Fresno, TX and daughter-in-law Donna Long of Oklahoma City, OK.

Marvel graduated from Lincoln High School.

She served as a nurse’s aide and caregiver.

She was a member of Midtown Family Worship Center Church in Houston, TX and Ruach Ministries International Church in Port Arthur.

She also attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Marvel was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Levingston.

The family wishes to express our sincere thanks for the expressions of love and prayers during our time of bereavement.

The Family request that in lieu of flowers please pledge a donation to the Southeast Texas Food Bank in memory of Marvel Levingston because she loved to feed others.

Arrangements entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.