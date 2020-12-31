Port Arthur announces “impromptu” fireworks show for Thursday night

The City of Port Arthur announced an “impromptu” New Year’s Fireworks Display to close out 2020.

The fun starts at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Port Arthur Seawall near Lamar State College Port Arthur.

City officials said the event is for all those residents who missed out on fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Spectators must stay in or on vehicles AND maintain social distancing.

Masks are required.