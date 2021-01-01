2 shot during large Port Neches party; police say witnesses uncooperative

PORT NECHES — On Thursday at approximately 10:50 p.m., Port Neches Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Cypress Street and Live Oak Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers determined the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

There had been a large party at this residence involving minors, police said.

Officers observed a large amount of alcoholic beverages. There were two shooting victims, and both had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined several subjects arrived at the party and started a fight and one of the suspects fired a handgun into the crowd while leaving the scene.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the investigation and was uncooperative as were many of the witnesses, according to police.

Neither of the victims have life-threatening injuries and there is no further information at this time, Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.