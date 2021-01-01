CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland improvements set for 2021 include streets, parks & whole lot more

GOODBYE 2020!!!

As we end the year, the City wants to provide an update on what is planned for 2021.

In the spring/summer of 2021, the City plans to invest over $1 million into street improvements.

The street projects are being finalized by the Public Works Department staff for review and approval by the City Council.

The Streets Workshop is open to the public and is scheduled for Jan. 27.

In late 2021, the Hodgson Road/Bourque Road project ($1.347M) will be completed; this street project was selected due to the industrial businesses and potential for economic expansion in the area with these road improvements.

Other planned improvements in the City infrastructure are the re-painting of the Canal Avenue and Avenue G water towers; the project bid ($787,700) was awarded in December.

In addition, the City is finalizing plans for improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which has not had any improvements since its construction nearly 20 years ago; the funding for this project is already available.

The City plans to begin several efforts to assist the Nederland Independent School District with their bond projects. Last year, the City adjusted its building permit fees for the bond projects and abandoned 60’ of right-of-way (Franklin Ave between 12th and 13th Streets) for the remodeling/expansion of Langham Elementary.

The City plans to add sidewalks near Highland Park Elementary and make sidewalk repairs at Hillcrest Elementary. The City plans to relocate waterlines (estimated cost of $250,000) to facilitate the remodeling/expansion of Highland Park Elementary.

And the City is exploring potential traffic options to improve the peak traffic flow at the 18th St./Canal Ave intersection.

In late 2021, the Nederland Fire Department will receive a new ladder truck replacing the department’s 1987 ladder truck.

The truck cost $1.466M and was purchased without issuing debt or impacting the tax rate.

Both the Nederland Police Department and Nederland Fire Department will continue to provide the highest level of public safety services to the community.

In 2021, the City plans to re-open the Nederland Swimming Pool with the new waterslide. Prior to reopening, the pool deck will be re-surfaced.

Electrical repairs/improvements will be completed at Tex Ritter Park. In addition, repairs to the French House Museum will be completed this spring.

The City plans to resume hosting events, beginning with the Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2021; other planned events are National Night Out, Monsters in the Park, Veterans Day and Christmas on the Avenue.

While we rejoice at the prospects of a new year, we would be remiss to not thank the doctors, nurses, medical professional, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, small businesses, grocery works, other essential workers, Entergy crews, front-line workers, etc. who spent the majority of 2020 tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and/or two hurricanes.

A challenging year like 2020 makes one appreciate the blessings we have in Nederland – a strong sense of community, a willingness to help one another and resiliency.

These characteristics that define NEDERLAND STRONG will carry forward to 2021 as we continue to make Nederland an incredible place to live, do business in, and visit.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.