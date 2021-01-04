Port Arthur reports water outage for Orange Avenue

A water outage has occurred in the 800 block of Orange Avenue, the City of Port Arthur announced at 4 p.m. Monday.

Residential and business customers may experience little, to no, water pressure for the next five hours.

Water services will affect customers from Memphis Avenue to DeQueen Boulevard, and between 8th and 9th Streets.

Please contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.