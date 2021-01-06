January 6, 2021

  • 52°
Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department firefighters

PHOTO FEATURE — Volunteer firefighters celebrated in Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department announced its congratulations this week to 2021 appointed officers.

Those include Captain Daryll LaBove, Captain Michael Linscomb, Captain Eric Justice, Safety/PIO Terry Nepveux, Chaplain Rose Anne Taylor and Certification Coordinator Michael Stelly.

Print Article