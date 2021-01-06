Shooting victim’s dad pleads for greater witness participation

PORT NECHES — Charles Moak is asking those who were at the New Year’s Eve party when his daughter was shot to come forward and speak with police.

Moak’s daughter Charleen Moak, 19, was shot multiple times while at a party in the 1300 block of Cypress Street. A second victim, a 19-year-old male, was also shot, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon no arrests had been made and Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they are continuing to investigate.

Victim’s father speaks

“This has been a life-changing experience, and we are still in the process of coming to terms with it,” Moak said. “As a father, I’m very angry. As a single parent, luckily, I don’t have time to act out on the anger right now.”

Moak said his daughter has a long road of recovery ahead of her even if there aren’t any complications. And looking forward, they don’t know how this is going to impact her college — she’s a student at Texas State University who was home for Christmas break and is scheduled to be back on campus by the third week January, he said.

Charleen is recovering.

“She’s up and moving around a little and chatting with her friends via telephone, text and social media,” he said. “We are incredibly busy, of course, with the process of following up with doctors and specialists as well as talking with the detectives.“

Charleen has seen a lot of support by friends, family and the whole community, as well, and the family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and they will be forever grateful, he said.

“And for the greater good of the community, we need the people that were at that party to reach out to the Port Neches Police Department and make arrangements to be interviewed so that maybe it would stop this from happening to someone else at another family’s home,” he said.

The shooting

Port Neches Police were called at approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday to the area of Cypress Street and Live Oak Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers determined the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

There had been a large party at this residence involving minors, police said.

Officers observed a large amount of alcoholic beverages. There were two shooting victims, and both had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

One of the victims is a 19-year-old female and the other is a 19-year-old male, Chief Paul Lemoine said. He said the male victim is not pressing charges.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined several subjects arrived at the party and started a fight. One person fired a handgun into the crowd while leaving the scene.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the investigation and was uncooperative as were many of the witnesses, according to police.

Neither of the victims have life-threatening injuries, Lemoine said.

A gofundme account, “Medical Bills for Charleen,” is set-up to help Charleen Moak and her family with medial expenses.