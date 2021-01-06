Wednesday’s local COVID snapshot: Drastic spike in Mid-County & record ventilator utilization

Mid-County was singled out Wednesday evening for the region’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis spike.

In a report issued at approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick announced 213 new cases were reported in Jefferson County, with Mid-County reporting the highest number of cases at 139.

There were 59 new cases in Groves and 64 new cases in Nederland reported Wednesday.

Hospitalizations and ICU utilization due to COVID-19 remains very high in Jefferson County, Branick said, adding ventilator utilization due to the coronavirus is at a record high of 30 in Jefferson County.