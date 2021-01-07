Mark Kevin Baker

March 21, 1963, a special child was born to Charles and Mary Jo Baker in Port Arthur, Texas.

Mark was the thirteenth child born to this union.

Mark transitioned from this earthly life on January 4, 2021 at Magnolia Manor nursing home in Groves, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Baker; brothers, James, Charles, John, and Gary; sisters, Patricia and Glenda.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Harold (Anita), Dwight (Mary) of Port Arthur, TX, Patrick (Mertis) of Pearland, TX; sisters, Eddie Marie (Tommie), Brenda (Lawrence), Barbara, Mary (Ronnie) all of Port Arthur, TX, Cynthia (Melvin), Pamela (Gregory) of Pearland, TX, Sheril (Alex) of Harbor City, CA; sisters-in-law, Earline of Hawthorne, CA, Helen of Alvin, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, a public viewing will be held Saturday, January 09, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

A private funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery.