PHOTO FEATURE — Construction continues in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Construction continues on Bradley Law Firm’s new location at 3124 Nall St., adjacent to Salon Mecca, in Port Neches.
Construction should be complete by the end of February.
The site has 3,500 square feet available for lease that can be divided.
Anyone interested in leasing space, can call 409-724-6644 or email smann@bradlaw.net.
You Might Like
Shooting victim’s father pleads for greater witness participation
PORT NECHES — Charles Moak is asking those who were at the New Year’s Eve party when his daughter was... read more