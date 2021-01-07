What’s new for this weekend? How about snow.
Welcome to 2021, where snow is a possibility for Port Arthur and Mid-County residents. They just may have to drive for it.
According to the National Weather Service, forecasts call for cold and dry conditions through Saturday.
The rain that is predicted Sunday may transition into a rain-and-snow mix early Monday for East Texas and Central Louisiana.
Cold and dry conditions are expected to return after Monday.
