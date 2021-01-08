Port Arthur convenience store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Three men with guns robbed a Port Arthur convenience store Friday night, getting away with cash, police said.

On Friday at 7:03 p.m. officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to Smoke n’ More, 3248 Gulfway Drive, in reference to a robbery that just occurred.

When they arrived, officers discovered three males entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money.

The three gunmen fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money and other property, according to Sgt. Shannon Meaux.

No injuries were reported.